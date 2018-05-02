Sphero spin-off's Misty II robot is now available for pre-order

You can also create your own skills if you want: its visual block-based programming interface makes it easy to conjure up simple skills use, but you can also use JavaScript APIs to come up with more sophisticated ones. If you're an experienced programmer/developer, you can add third-party services like Alexa and Google Assistant and modify it to create something entirely new -- maybe even find a way to make it fold your laundry or do your taxes.

Misty Robotics has also launched a 30-day crowdfunding campaign, which makes the robot available for presale at 50 percent off. Its first 250 backers can get it for $1,499, while the next 1,150 buyers can get it for $1,599. The 14-inch, 6-pound machine's components include a 3D sensor for mapping, a 4K Sony camera for facial and object recognition and sensors for obstacle avoidance. It's powered by two Qualcomm SnapDragon processors and runs on Windows IoT Core and Android 7 operating systems.

While other companies had released cheaper robots in the past, Misty Robotics says Misty II "is the first, easily programmable robot offered at a consumer price point for developers, entrepreneurs, students and makers." It believes the machine is the first step to putting a robot in every home and office and expects to start shipping orders on December 4th, 2018.

Misty founder Ian Bernstein said in a statement: