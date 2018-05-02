Stephen King's 'Castle Rock' series streams on Hulu July 25th

If you're eagerly anticipating Castle Rock, the new Hulu show from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, you're in luck. Hulu has revealed a release date of July 25th for the first three episodes of the show, along with a new teaser.
The teaser features the voice of Terry O'Quinn, perhaps best known as John Locke from the television show Lost, as he muses over the sins of the past that the denizens of Castle Rock are now paying for. It certainly sets a dark tone for the ten-episode series, which also stars Andre Holland, Billy Skarsgard, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn.