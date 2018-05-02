Twitter will stream 20 regular-season WNBA games starting May 20th

Renewing its WNBA coverage is the latest in Twitter's ravenous appetite for sports content. While it lost Thursday Night Football last year, the platform has plenty of programming lined up, from Major League Soccer to a World Cup live show to ESPN content, including SportsCenter Live.

While the 20 total games broadcast on Twitter won't cover the entire season, each WNBA team will appear in at least two of them. If you don't want to watch on the social site, you can still catch the action on ESPN2, NBA TV, the WNBA League Passa nd the ESPN app.