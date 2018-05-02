Under Armour takes on HQ Trivia with the help of NBA star Steph Curry

Here's how it works: During each of the Warriors' playoff games, Steph IQ will go live when the NBA star sinks his first three-point shot. From there, you'll have to answer 8 questions -- of increasing difficulty, of course -- for a chance at the prize pool. Based on the early look UA provided, Steph IQ looks very similar to HQ Trivia and others. Popular basketball personality Bdot will host and you'll be able to get in on the action on both iOS and Android. Your first chance to give it a go is Friday, when the Warriors take on the Pelicans in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.