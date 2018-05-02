Show More Results

Watch Facebook's F8 opening keynote in under 15 minutes

Catch up on all of yesterday's news in a fraction of the time.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
19m ago
Facebook's F8 developer conference can be a bit of a snooze on the news front given the focus of the event. However, this year that was definitely not the case. Opening yesterday's nearly 2-hour keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed user data privacy, elections, fake news and a whole lot more. The spectacle that followed covered AR, VR, Instagram, Messenger and a lot more (dating!). You probably don't have time to sit through that whole thing to catch up, so we've got you covered. We've condensed the festivities down to under 15 minutes, so you can catch up on your coffee (or tea, we don't judge) break.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from F8 2018!

