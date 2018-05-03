Google's hacking protection tools now keep native iOS apps safe

Google's Advanced Protection Program can be extremely valuable if you're a high-profile hacking target who's willing to trade a ton of convenience for some extra peace of mind. However, you've had to use Google's apps to get that protection -- and that's a pain on iOS, where you have to download Google's apps. Or rather, you did. As of now, people enrolled in the program can use iOS' native calendar, contact and email apps rather than having to shake up their smartphone habits. If you log in to your Google account with any of those apps, you'll get special instructions for completing the sign-in process.