HTC will reveal its next flagship on May 23rd

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

You're also likely to see a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 845 chip, 6-inch QHD+ screen, 6GB of RAM max, a 3,420 mAh battery, IP68 water resistance and the same squeeze options found on the U11 and U11+ models. Slow software updates might be a thing of the past, as HTC reportedly plans to offer Google's Project Treble to fast-track them.

In a tweet, HTC called it "a phone that is more than the sum of its specs." Okay, so it did lapse into cliché there, but either way, we'll be on hand when it arrives on May 23rd to see if it lives up to the hyperbole.