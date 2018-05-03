New 'Overwatch' map brings the battle to Italy's canals

Half a dozen heroes are getting tweaked in the patch, but all are minor ability changes except Hanzo. The nimble archer gets his first big rework, swapping out his super-lethal scatter arrow for a fast-firing ability ("Storm Arrow") that lets him quickly spit out up to six shots. Also, his double-jump is now a vertical lunge, differentiating him even more from his shuriken-tossing brother Genji.

Rialto is the game's fourth escort map, but unlike the nighttime version seen in Retribution, players will cavort around the serene Italian city during the day. Clearly, some pros are pretty excited about getting a new arena to compete in.