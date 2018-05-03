Tesla's latest prediction for Model Y's arrival is 2020

Obviously Tesla is keen to get the hype machine going as soon as possible, but it's worth taking this timeline with a pinch a salt. It had originally aimed for a 2019 release date, then pushed it back to 2020 because of plans for an entirely new production platform. Musk then ditched that idea in a bid to bring the car to market sooner, and yet here we are: the original production platform and a later launch date.

To be fair, it seems Tesla has learned from its mistakes with the Model 3. Production has been a low-grade nightmare for the company since the outset, but despite a brief manufacturing pause last month, the company now says it'll soon be on track to deliver 5,000 per week. So, keen to avoid the same hiccups with the Model Y, it's clear Tesla is taking a cautious approach to every aspect of its arrival.