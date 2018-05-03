Twitter warns all users to change passwords following internal bug

We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password. https://t.co/RyEDvQOTaZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 3, 2018

In a blog post about the issue, Twitter suggests its users also use a strong password that's not used on other sites, enable two-factor authentication and use a password manager to keep track of unique passwords -- typical recommendations for online security. The company said that the password problem was uncovered recently, but didn't say exactly when or how long the passwords had been exposed.

"We are very sorry this happened," Twitter said. "We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day."