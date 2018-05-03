Wirecutter's best deals: Save $70 on Samsung's SmartThings Home Monitoring kit

Street price: $50; Deal price: $33

At $33, this is the lowest price we've seen for a non-refurb model of the Logitech Harmony 650 universal remote, our longtime top pick in our guide to the best universal remote. This model still regularly sees pricing around $50, so this is a solid bargain for it. If you've been looking for a simple-to-use but capable universal remote setup for IR devices, this is a great option.

The Logitech Harmony 650 is our top pick in our guide to the best universal remote control. Darryl Wilkinson and Grant Clauser wrote, "If you're looking for an easy-to-use universal remote to control up to eight devices, we recommend the Logitech Harmony 650. It's the best option for most people looking to simplify the operation of their home theater or media system. It's easier to program than any non-Harmony remote. Its backlit hard-button layout makes it simple to use, even in the dark, and it's way cheaper than other systems that are equally comprehensive."

Street price: $200; Deal price: $130

At $130, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit. This kit, which includes a smart outlet, a motion sensor, two window sensors, and a control hub is an option we like in our guide to the best smart hub, especially for those who don't want to pull a system together piecemeal.

The Samsung SmartThings Hub is our top pick in our guide to the best smart hub. Jon Chase wrote, "After researching more than 20 smart hubs—the brains that let all of your smart-home devices work together—and then living with a half-dozen of them for a few months while putting them through their paces with an array of smart locks, thermostats, room sensors, switches, lights, and more, we think that the Samsung SmartThings Hub is the best hub for most people who want to buy right now. It's competitively priced, is compatible with a large number of third-party devices, and supports most of the major wireless protocols relied on by smart devices."

Of the SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit here, Chase wrote, "...the Home Monitoring Kit, a starter kit that includes a selection of sensors for a lightweight home security/monitoring system, is also a worthy option..."

Street price: $130; Deal price: $115

This is the lowest price we've seen so far at just $115 for the 500GB SATA 2.5 Inch version of this SSD. The Crucial MX500 500GB SSD is our top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. This drive, released at around $135, has seen its price drop steadily, typical of SSDs, but still offers tremendous value at this price and we expect to see it go back up. The 256GB is also down to a new low at $70.

The Crucial MX500 500GB SSD is our top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Crucial MX500 is just a little slower than Samsung's more expensive SATA SSDs in most benchmarks, but most people wouldn't notice the difference. It's as good as or better than the rest of the competition, and it performs better when full or near-full than its predecessor, the MX300. It supports full-disk encryption, and Crucial offers a five-year warranty on the drive for more peace of mind (three years is typical). A 2.5-inch version is available now and an M.2 SATA version will be available soon. And even though it's a brand-new model, it still sells for significantly less than Samsung's SSDs."

Street price: $150; Deal price: $110

At $110, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart and drops this upgraded model into the price range of our top pick. Usually $150, the Ultra 6 Quart is a tremendous bargain at this price. It offers a more advanced display and even more cooking options (including low temp sous vide!) than our top pick.

The Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton wrote, "If you want a nicer electric pressure cooker with more functionality, we recommend the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra. With a dial and a large LCD screen rather than a bunch of buttons, Its interface is more streamlined than that of the Instant Pot IP-DUO60. It also has more options, including low-temperature sous vide and a warming function that keeps food at a specified temperature for up to almost 100 hours. If you live above 3,000 feet, you'll likely appreciate the altitude-adjust function, which allows you to enter your elevation so that the machine can adjust cooking time and temperature accordingly. The Ultra offers more functionality than the Breville Fast Slow Pro at less than two-thirds the price."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.