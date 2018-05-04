Apple will shut down Texture's terrible Windows app

It's a lot like when Apple acquired navigation app HopStop in July 2013 and, days later, pulled the Windows version. This time isn't quite the same, though. A note appeared on Texture's website explaining why the Windows version was removed: "To keep things working smoothly, older versions of the app sometimes need to be retired." Indeed, the app hasn't been updated in awhile and is rated poorly on the Microsoft store, so it's not undue reasoning -- but since Texture doesn't have a browser version, Windows subscribers will have to pick up a different device to keep using it, The Verge pointed out.