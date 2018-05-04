Facebook's new dark comedy show will star Catherine Zeta-Jones

Facebook launched the dedicated Watch tab as a platform for TV shows back in 2017, with Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) headlining one of its first originals. Since then, the company hinted at the possibility of putting a news section within the tab, and earlier this year, it added a dramedy starring Elizabeth Olsen to its list of original shows. It's worth noting that Queen America marks the first time Zeta-Jones is appearing in a TV series in the US. Facebook ordering full-length titles with familiar names attached to them shows that it's seriously making an effort to develop the Watch tab until it's a viable rival to YouTube and perhaps even streaming services like Netflix.