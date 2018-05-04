Jeff Bezos adds 'puppy savior' to his resumé

Talking to a human when you need to contact Amazon seems close to impossible. Apparently, all you need to do to get a hold of Jeff Bezos though is have your puppy stolen by a delivery driver and guess the CEO's email address, according to CNBC. After UK resident Richard Guttfield's black miniature schnauzer was nicked following a dog food delivery, Amazon tracked the driver, an independent contractor, and found the dog at the thief's home.
An Amazon spokesperson called the act "inexcusable" and said this is not representative of its standards for delivery partners. The driver will no longer be delivering packages for the online retailer. No word on if puppy rescue will be the next Prime perk. Happy Friday!