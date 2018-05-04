Jeff Bezos adds 'puppy savior' to his resumé

Talking to a human when you need to contact Amazon seems close to impossible. Apparently, all you need to do to get a hold of Jeff Bezos though is have your puppy stolen by a delivery driver and guess the CEO's email address, according to CNBC. After UK resident Richard Guttfield's black miniature schnauzer was nicked following a dog food delivery, Amazon tracked the driver, an independent contractor, and found the dog at the thief's home.