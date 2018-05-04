John Cena’s animated comedy arrives on YouTube Red May 30th

YouTube Red's upcoming animated series Dallas & Robo is set to premiere on May 30th and it stars Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and pro wrestler -- now actor -- John Cena. Dallas, played by Dennings, is a space trucker who teams up with Cena's Robo -- a cowboy hat-sporting AI robot. In the comedy, the two run into cannibal bikers and rival space truckers as they travel between different worlds on their flame-painted truck.