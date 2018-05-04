Lenovo Mirage Solo review: A unique VR headset looking for a niche

It can feel limited at times, but WorldSense tracking is huge addition to mobile VR, and I hope it doesn't take too long to become the rule instead of the exception. In the meantime, though, we're left with a big question: will developers actually bother building new experiences for WorldSense? It's tough to say, but Google is off to a pretty good start. Of the roughly 250 Daydream apps currently available, I'm told around 40 will be updated with WorldSense support by the time you can buy a Mirage Solo. Google engineers also told me that adapting some existing Daydream apps to work with WorldSense could be as simple as toggling a setting.

It'll obviously take time for WorldSense to pick up traction (or, you know, fail completely), but some of the initial experiences for it are a blast. The most impressive by far as been Blade Runner: Revelations, a Daydream exclusive that puts you smack in the middle of a futuristic, neo-noir Los Angeles. It starts off by putting you in the seat of a flying car called a spinner, and I spent the first few minutes crouching, stepping side to side and craning my neck to take in every little detail of the spinner's interior and the aerial views of LA. Then you're dropped into a tense, vibrant back alley and you're left to start your investigation.

And then there's Rez: Infinite, a port of a re-release of one of my favorite games of all time. I'd sound like an idiot trying to explain the story, but it's an on-rails shooter that blends absurdly trippy visuals and joyous musicality in a way that feels truly, special in VR. I might've looked like an idiot playing it outside, sure, but I frankly couldn't care less. If other developers commit to crafting experiences as fun and as visually arresting as these, then Daydream's future as a VR platform has a lot of potential.

As much as I've enjoyed my time with the Mirage Solo, I've had a hard time figuring out exactly who it's for. The $400 price means it isn't as attractive to VR newcomers as a phone-based Gear VR or Daydream View. On the other end of the spectrum are the VR die-hards, people who already have pricey gaming PCs and don't balk at the cost of an Oculus Rift or an HTC Vive Pro. In a way, the Mirage Solo exists in a sort of middle ground that few major companies have made much progress in yet — the self-contained Oculus Santa Cruz isn't on sale yet, and HTC's Vive Focus is only available in China for now. As a result, the Mirage Solo feels like an option for a very specific kind of VR fan: someone who values flexibility but doesn't want to compromise on power too much. That's a weird slice of the VR market to be sure, but for them, there might not be a better choice.