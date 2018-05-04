Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' could end with a movie

The show revolves around Schmidt's life after she was freed from an underground bunker, where she was held captive for 15 years by a doomsday cult reverend who kidnapped her when she was 15. Its fourth season be available for streaming on May 30th, or at least the first six episodes will be. Netflix is splitting it in half and will launch the other seven episodes at a later date. Deadline says word is that everyone involved with the show feels it's time to say farewell after 50 episodes -- whether they go out with a bang on the big screen or on Netflix remains to be seen.