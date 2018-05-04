Of course Snapchat jumped on the Star Wars Day hype

Among the themed options is a Lens that can transform your face into Chewbacca and when you open your mouth it lets you speak Wookiee. You can even have Chewbacca give your Bitmoji a Wookiee lesson through a Lens available when using the forward-facing camera. Snapchat is also offering a number of Filters and Bitmoji Stickers so you can dress up your Snaps and if you share your location on Snap Map, your Actionmoji will get a lightsaber.

Enjoy Star Wars Day and May the 4th be with you. I'm sorry, I had to.

Images: Snapchat