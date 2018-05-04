Univision plans Netflix-style streaming service

Univision's streaming ambitions are growing beyond live video. The Hispanic-American broadcaster has unveiled an on-demand service that gives you access to both its own shows as well as partners like the BBC and Viacom. Full access to live and on-demand content will cost you $8 per month, but current pay TV customers can spring for the on-demand portion for a $3 monthly fee.
The company didn't say how soon the on-demand portion would be ready.
Univision isn't shy about the reason for widening its internet offerings: it sees this as a "Netflix for Spanish-language content." The network is already partnering with Netflix on Hispanic productions, but this provides a service devoted primarily to that audience. It's not directly challenging the streaming giant so much as it is creating a supplement.