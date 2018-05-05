Elon Musk's next project might be... a candy company?

No, Elon Musk isn't done envisioning strange new ventures just yet. Hot on the heels of his cyborg dragon, a comedy project and the Boring Company's flamethrower, the serial entrepreneur has declared that he's starting a candy company. We've asked for confirmation, but Musk was quick to follow up with word that he was "super super serious." Given that he announced the Boring Company in a Twitter thread about sluggish traffic, you shouldn't be surprised if there's a Musk-made confectionery in the near future.