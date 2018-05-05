The Morning After: Weekend Edition

All it takes to get your stolen pooch back is an email to a CEO.

Jeff Bezos adds 'puppy savior' to his resumé

Apparently, all you need to do to get a hold of Jeff Bezos though is have your puppy stolen by a delivery driver and guess the CEO's email address, according to CNBC. After UK resident Richard Guttfield's black miniature schnauzer was nicked following a dog food delivery, Amazon tracked the driver, an independent contractor, and found the dog at the thief's home.

An Amazon spokesperson called the act "inexcusable" and said this is not representative of its standards for delivery partners. The driver will no longer be delivering packages for the online retailer -- naturally.

A gang brought in drones specifically to disorientate and surveil agents.

Criminals used a drone swarm to disrupt an FBI hostage rescue

Drones are what you make of them. One person's wedding videographer is another person's drug mule. And while hobbyist drones were first used for simple jobs like sneaking contraband into prisons, over the years they've become the criminal's Swiss Army knife of gizmos. The FBI's Joe Mazel told a crowd at the AUVSI Xponential conference this week about a particularly organized gang that used drones to interfere with a hostage situation last winter. As Defense One reports, a swarm of small drones descended on an FBI hostage team, performing "high-speed low passes" in an effort "to flush them" from their position. "We were then blind," Mazel added.

Getting together.Sprint and T-Mobile: a coalition of also-rans

Pending regulatory approval, the two smallest national carriers are finally getting together. Cherlynn Low tells the tale of a union that's been years in the making.

The voice assistant now works with 5,000 different gadgets.

Google Assistant now works with every major smart home device brand

Part of making Google Assistant able to take on Amazon's Echo / Alexa powerhouse in the digital assistant game is having broad support for the massive number of smart home devices out there, and Google undeniably has that now. The company says the Google Assistant works with more than 5,000 devices, up from only 1,500 at the beginning of the year. It's a number that doesn't mean much on its own, but Google VP of Assistant and Search Nick Fox said "the Assistant now supports essentially all the major brands."

Seven out of ten people don't mind it.

LG asked the public what they wanted. The answer was a notch.

It's here to stay. And LG's new G7 is the proof.

4K HDR Atari?Atari VCS pre-orders start May 30th, but it won't ship until 2019

Almost a year since it was announced, the Atari VCS will go up for preorder on May 30th via an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign. Atari will be offering two versions of the gaming system: a time-limited Collector's Edition featuring the faux wood-front panelling and the $200 Onyx Edition, which is just black. Boring.

