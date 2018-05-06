Show More Results

Ben Heck's mini pinball game: Analysis and programming

A redesign is in order.
Ben is moving walls around, but don't expect him to quit his day job to become an architect just yet. After a few tests on the pieces for the modular miniature pinball kit, it has been decided that the angles need to change for the pinball run. That means a redesign is in store. Meanwhile, Felix has received the final design of the printed circuit board from OSHPark, and based on some initial tests it appears to be a-okay! What do you think of the build so far? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.

