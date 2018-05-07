The EFF wants you to know why Facebook removed your post

The EFF partnered with a number of other organizations including the ACLU of Norther California to develop this set of guidelines for how the takedowns and appeals process should work. Since Facebook loves blaming the algorithm when things go awry, one of the requests is identifying how the offending post was detected (automated means, government, trusted judges). A clause in the appeals process also demands human review of the post by someone not involved with the original decision. Collectively, this framework is called The Santa Clara Principles (PDF).

Whether or not this request will make a difference or actually be taken seriously by tech companies is another matter entirely. Last week during his F8 developer's conference keynote, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was more than happy to skip past issues of user privacy and censorship -- a different tone compared to his testimony on Capitol Hill in April.

You probably shouldn't expect Google to make any grand, sweeping statements from the I/O stage this week, either. After all, like Facebook, Google and Twitter declined the House of Representatives' invitation to speak about social media censorship in late April.