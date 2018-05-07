Instagram may soon offer a soundtrack for your Stories

The code, initially found by Ishan Agarwal, shows an unreleased search music feature hidden within the Instagram Stories system. TechCrunch reports that music overlay stickers can be searched for genres, moods, or trending songs, then placed in videos and possibly photos. Of course, finding un-implemented code doesn't mean that it will become a full-fledged feature any time soon, but it's definitely interesting for advertisers and competition with services like Musically and Snapchat, as TechCrunch notes.

Update 5/7/18 2:24 PM ET: Instagram replied to our request for more information with a "no comment."