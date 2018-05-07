Microsoft wants to use AI to help people with disabilities

Specifically, Microsoft says the program will focus on accelerating the development of AI for help with employment, human connection and modern life. You can expect solutions similar to other AI-driven products from Microsoft, like the Seeing AI app, which can narrate what your phone is seeing, and Helpicto, which assists people with autism.

"Around the world, only one in 10 people with disabilities has access to assistive technologies and products," wrote Brad Smith, Microsoft's chief legal officer and president, in a blog post. "By making AI solutions more widely available, we believe technology can have a broad impact on this important community."

As for other AI news, Microsoft says it'll be open sourcing the Azure IOT Edge Runtime, which will give developers even more control over how their devices connect to cloud services. Additionally, Custom Vision, the Azure Cognitive Service feature that lets devices detect and learn imagery through cameras, will be available offline. That should make it much more useful for industrial customers, since they won't be completely out of luck without an internet connection.

Microsoft has also partnered with DJI for a new drone SDK in Windows 10, and it's made a similar deal with Qualcomm for a computer vision developer kit. That'll make it simpler to bring AI smarts to camera-equipped IoT devices running Qualcomm mobile chips.

