Watch Microsoft's Build 2018 keynote at 11:30AM ET

Microsoft's Build developer conference kicks off today at 11:30AM Eastern with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella. As we've covered, you can expect to hear more about the company's AI plans, the increasing role of the Microsoft Graph in Windows 10 and whatever the heck the company is doing with Mixed Reality. And of course, there'll be plenty of Azure chatter, because we know the cloud is really paying off for Microsoft. We won't be liveblogging the event this year, but you can bet we'll have a ton of news coming soon.