Microsoft 365 now includes machine learning tools

Microsoft already uses AI in its Office 365 suite, inside the Windows 10 Photos app, with Windows Hello facial recognition as well as in services that aid cybersecurity professionals and help advertisers. And soon, with the next major Windows 10 update, developers will get access to Microsoft's AI tools and be able to use them to build Windows 10 apps.

With Windows Machine Learning, developers will be able to use pre-trained machine learning models, ensuring real-time analysis of data for lower costs. And the AI platform can be used across a number of devices including IoT edge devices, HoloLens, desktop PCs, workstations, servers and data centers.

Microsoft plans to share more details on 365 during tomorrow's Build festivities.

