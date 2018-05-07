Outlook will pay bills directly through your inbox

The feature won't be available right away. Microsoft plans to introduce it "in phases," starting with a small number of Outlook.com users in the next few weeks and others in the months ahead.

This isn't just a convenience. Microsoft won't make money from these bill payments, but hooks like this would give you a specific reason to use Outlook instead of another email app or your browser. It's also a lure for third parties, whether or not they're handling money. If they see people lining up to use Outlook payments, they may decide that it's worth integrating their own services.

