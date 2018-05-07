Windows' 'Your Phone' puts mobile files and alerts within reach

We've already seen attempts at this kind of mobile-desktop integration from third-party companies, including Dell, which unveiled its Mobile Connect software for Windows, iOS and Android at CES back in January. The benefit here, though, is that the feature would be baked right into Windows.

This feature would also seem to complement earlier efforts Microsoft has made to integrate the Windows 10 experience with Android. Last fall, for example, Microsoft announced the Microsoft Launcher, which, among other things, gives Android phone owners a "Continue to PC" option similar to Handoff on iOS. Speaking of the sort, we expect to learn more about the Microsoft Launcher sometime during this week's developer conference.

Windows 10 users with Android phones can see mobile messages and notifications on the desktop. Photos can be dragged and dropped in and out of the Your Phone window.

Microsoft says that the feature will roll out "soon," with members of the Windows Insider Program getting first crack. But when exactly? That, too, is something we're hoping Microsoft will clarify.

