Android and YouTube will help you manage screen time

YouTube, meanwhile, will let you schedule customized breaks and distill your video notifications into a single Notifications Digest. These video viewing features should be available this week.

You'll likewise see some wellbeing features oriented toward kids. On top of the existing Family Link parental controls, there's a Be Internet Awesome initiative that uses games to teach online safety and citizenship directly to kids while providing resources for parents and educators. All told, Google is shifting its focus from simply piling on new technology to helping you use that technology responsibly -- a growing concern as kids grow up with digital devices in virtually every aspect of their lives.

