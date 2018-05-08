Android P taps AI to help save your battery life

Today at the Google I/O keynote, the search giant took the opportunity to showcase all the new ways artificial intelligence will revolutionize its phone OS with the upcoming Android P. One of the least sexy AI applications might benefit the most users. Adaptive Battery, as its called, takes note of user behavior to cunningly switch off apps when it predicts you'll need them least -- and will result in a 30 percent reduction in CPU app wakeups, which should save you some juice.
In other words, if it knows you only click through Instagram during your morning and afternoon coffee breaks, it'll close it in the interim -- and save you some battery life. Similarly, Android P has a feature called Adaptive Brightness that dims the screen when it predicts you won't need it lit up so much.
Click here to catch up on the latest news from Google I/O 2018!