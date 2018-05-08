AT&T confirms payment to Trump's personal lawyer for 'insight'

In a statement given to CNBC, AT&T confirmed the $200,000 payment reported by Avenatti, saying Cohen's firm was one of several engaged for "insights" into the new administration. In court, Cohen has said he represented only Trump, Elliott Broidy and Sean Hannity. Former New York City mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani went on Fox News last week to say that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment, but the payments revealed by Avenatti suggest funding could have come from a number of other sources, including AT&T. Whatever they were for, they came at the same time the company has been seeking approval for its merger with Time Warner.

Cohen, the US Attorney in Manhattan and the White House have yet to comment on the transfer. As far as what this could mean for any of the parties involved, or AT&T's still-pending transaction, we will just have to wait and see.

AT&T:

Essential Consulting was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration. They did no legal or lobbying work for us, and the contract ended in December 2017