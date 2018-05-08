ESPN+ will stream exclusive UFC fights next year

ESPN+ subscribers will get access to 15 live UFC events that will stream exclusively on the service as well as new seasons of Dana White's Contender Series, which documents the UFC president's search for new talent. ESPN+ will also host a new original series, exclusive pre- and post-event shows for all 15 "UFC on ESPN+ Fight Nights" as well as press conferences, weigh-ins and "UFC Countdown" shows. Subscribers will also have non-exclusive access to UFC's archive. Further, those wishing to watch UFC Fight Pass or its pay-per-view events will be able to purchase access through ESPN+.

ESPN will also get additional UFC content. Its networks will air programming from UFC's library, a 30-minute special that will preview upcoming bouts ahead of each pay-per-view event and re-airings of recent pay-per-view events.

ESPN+ launched in April and costs $5 per month.