'Google AI' is the new home of Google's research and AI divisions

Google Research is no more. The tech titan has combined all its Google Research projects and artificial intelligence efforts under one umbrella simply called "Google AI." Mountain View says it unified "all the state-of-the-art research happening across Google" under one straightforward name, because its work in AI has been core to the development of all the machine learning techniques it's implementing in its products and platforms. The company has conducted tons of AI research and development over the years, including a recent one, wherein it launched websites where you can talk to books and play word association Tetris.