Google's smart displays will start shipping in July

We got a sneak peek at Google's upcoming slate of smart displays earlier this year at CES, and now it seems we know when they'll finally come to market. At Google's I/O developer conference, the company announced that the first round of smart displays will ship starting this July.

At I/O, Google showed off that you could also watch YouTube TV, which is Google's over-the-top live TV service, on those smart displays. You could use Google Assistant to walk you through steps of a recipe, complete with visual aids. You can also use these smart displays to see what your Nest cam sees.

It's unclear exactly which brands will be included in this first wave, but the ones we saw at CES are likely a sure bet. That includes Lenovo's Smart Display, the JBL Link View and the LG ThinQ View.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Google I/O 2018!