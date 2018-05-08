Netflix renews flesh-eating 'Santa Clarita Diet' for a third season

Santa Clarita Diet features a husband and wife (Olyphant and Barrymore) who live in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, along with their teen daughter Abby (Liv Hewson). When Sheila undergoes a dramatic change, it affects the rest of her family in ways they can't imagine. The show is rumored to be one of Netflix's best-performing comedies, though because the service doesn't release viewing numbers, it's difficult to say for sure.