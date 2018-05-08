Nintendo Switch won’t have a Virtual Console

Virtual Console was first introduced on the Nintendo Wii as a move to appeal to original Nintendo fans in the wake of an experimental console. It allowed users to play games from older retro consoles like the NES and Commodore 64. But the project never quite lived up to its promise, with a limited library and SNES games only available on the Nintendo 3DS.

Now, Kotaku has learned that Nintendo is not planning on bringing Virtual Console to the Switch. "There are currently no plans to bring classic games together under the Virtual Console banner as has been done on other Nintendo systems," a spokesperson said to Kotaku. However, it's important to note this doesn't mean that Nintendo won't make older games available to play on the Switch. But when it does, they won't be part of a Virtual Console. "There are a variety of ways in which classic games from Nintendo and other publishers are made available on Nintendo Switch, such as through Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo eShop or as packaged collections," the spokesperson said to Kotaku.