Ring's Neighbors app is a modern take on neighborhood watches

Starting today, users can leave photos and text responses on a map of their neighborhood as a way to communicate with law enforcement and, well, neighbors, about any suspicious goings-on near their homes. If such a thing happens, you'll get a push notification on your device.

The app store listings boast that this is a great way to track package thieves. Maybe, just maybe, if Richard Guttfield had the app (or a Ring doorbell) last week, he wouldn't have had to email Jeff Bezos to get his puppy back.