What's on TV: 'Black Panther,' 'Battlebots' and 'Warmind'

This week Netflix premieres new comedy specials from Hari Kondabolu and Ali Wong, while Joel McHale wraps up the first season of his weekly streaming show. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue to grind on, while Battlebots returns for a new season on Discovery, and Atlanta ends its second season on FX. Still, the big arrival is Black Panther, which is available via streaming after collecting more than a billion dollars at the box office. Gamers can add the Warmind expansion to their Destiny II experience, while movie buffs can experience Saving Private Ryan or Phantom Thread in 4K. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).