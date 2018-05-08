What's on TV: 'Black Panther,' 'Battlebots' and 'Warmind'

This week Netflix premieres new comedy specials from Hari Kondabolu and Ali Wong, while Joel McHale wraps up the first season of his weekly streaming show. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue to grind on, while Battlebots returns for a new season on Discovery, and Atlanta ends its second season on FX. Still, the big arrival is Black Panther, which is available via streaming after collecting more than a billion dollars at the box office. Gamers can add the Warmind expansion to their Destiny II experience, while movie buffs can experience Saving Private Ryan or Phantom Thread in 4K. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Black Panther (VOD)
- Saving Private Ryan (4K)
- Phantom Thread (4K)
- Source Code (4K)
- Fifty Shades Freed (4K)
- Moonrise
- 2MD: VR Football (PS VR)
- Paladins (Xbox One, PS4)
- Death Road to Canada (Switch, PS4)
- Raging Justice (Xbox One, PC)
- InkSplosion (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Destiny II: Warmind DLC (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Trailblazers (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Conan Exiles (PS4, Xbox One)
- Tacoma (PS4)
- Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare (PS4)
- Steins Gate 0 (PC)
- Through the Woods (PS4)
- The Fall (Switch)
- ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 2 (Switch)
- Suicide Guy (Switch)
- Reverie (PS4)
- Immortal Redneck (Switch)
- Grim Legends 3 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Hyper Sentinel (PS4)
Wednesday
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Being Serena, HBO, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- The Americans, FX, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Safe (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Motherland (series premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon (season finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Chicago Fire (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Mom (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 10 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Atlanta (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Bill Nye Saves the World (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- All Night (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Who Was? (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Spirit: Riding Free (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Busted! I Know Who You Are, Netflix, 3 AM
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Kissing Booth, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- Battlebots (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Rellik, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Taskmaster, Comedy Central, 11 & 11:30 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Patrick Melrose (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Life: Amy Schumer / Kacey Musgraves, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Sweetbitter, Starz, 8 PM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Killing Eve, BBC America, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Vida, Starz, 8:30 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Timeless (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- Naked & Afraid (season finale), Discovery, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unforgotten (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
- Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
- Silicon Valley (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- Trust, FX, 10 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10:15 PM
- Barry (season finale), HBO, 10:45 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM
[All times listed are in ET]