Alexa can open Schlage smart locks

The feature will have to be enabled -- it's disabled by default for security purposes -- through the Amazon Alexa app and users will be required to create a PIN in order to use the feature. That PIN has to be spoken before Alexa can unlock the door and three wrong attempts will cause the voice control feature to be disabled.

To use Alexa with a Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, you'll need a Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adaptor, which will also give you the ability to lock and unlock the deadbolt from anywhere with your phone. The Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt requires a Samsung SmartThings or Wink hub in order to use it with Alexa. Schlage Sense locks also work with Google Assistant and Siri.

"Schlage has been at the forefront of the Internet of Things industry since launching the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt," Allegion's Rob Martens said in a statement. "This new integration and functionality is a testament to our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for innovation, convenience and security."