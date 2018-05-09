Amazon's Experience Centers let you try out Alexa in a home setting

Amazon announced today that it has opened a number of Experience Centers across the US. In eight cities, those interested in getting a hands-on look at how Alexa works and what a smart home has to offer can visit select Lennar model homes that are fully equipped with Alexa-enabled smart devices. "We wanted customers to experience a real home environment that showcases the convenience of the Alexa smart home experience, great entertainment available with Prime and Home Services," Nish Lathia, general manager of Amazon Services, said in a statement.
Amazon employees are available at each home and customers can try out controlling a number of smart home devices -- such as thermostats, front door cameras, TVs, lights and shades -- with Alexa. They can also try their hand at using Alexa routines, accessing Prime Music and Prime shows, scheduling auto-deliveries and using Amazon Dash Buttons. Those who want a more one-on-one experience can book an Amazon Expert Home Assessment for $49 and an Amazon employee will come to your home, assess your WiFi, come up with a customized plan and help you order products and services. You can book another appointment to have an employee help you set everything up once it arrives.
Amazon Experience Centers are currently located in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. You can see where they are and when they're open here. Amazon says it will expand the centers into more cities soon.