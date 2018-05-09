Apple is reportedly pulling apps that share location data

Apple also told them they need to remove any code, framework or SDK used for location data collection and third-party sharing before their apps can be listed on the Store again. As 9to5mac noted, Cupertino has started cracking down on apps that violate its location data rules just before the EU's General Data Protection Regulation law takes effect on May 25th.

Other tech titans are also preparing for its implementation. Facebook, for instance, recently made its privacy policy easier to understand following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and will also ask users to review information on the way the website uses their data. Apple might have also started enforcing those specific sections in its guidelines after high-profile fiascos that involve user location, such as what happened to MoviePass. The subscription-based movie service's chief once proclaimed the company watches "how you drive from home to the movies." MoviePass quickly backtracked and ultimately removed the app's "unused" location features.

Whether Apple is truly doing this to comply with GDPR is unclear -- we've reached out to the company and will update this post when we hear back.

You can see Apple's whole letter below: