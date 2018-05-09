‘God of War’ photo mode lets you apply filters and tweak faces

More video games are getting photo modes these days, but none have likely deserved it more than the recently-released God of War. The fourth game in the franchise is gorgeous, and wherever you land on its story or mechanics, the AAA polish resulted in a beautiful, high-resolution world. With the game's new photo mode, you can capture moments with plenty of customizable features to get just the right stylized or hyper-realistic look.
Santa Monica Studio has given players a wide array of options, from field of view and focal length tweaking to borders and filters. You can also selectively toggle the visibility of all characters in the scene to highlight some and subdue others. Best of all, you can change Kratos and his young son Atreus' facial expressions.
Photo mode comes in patch 1.20, which also adds something else fans have been clamoring for since the game came out: Increasing the size of all the text in the game to make it more readable. The developers also introduced an accessibility setting enabling players to remap Rage Mode. And while the environments might not be as, er, historically representative compared to Assassin's Creed: Origins, we can always dream of an educational mode coming to the game...