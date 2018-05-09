Watch the Google I/O 2018 keynote in under 20 minutes

Google's annual developer conference usually gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the company for the next several months. This year's I/O opening keynote was no different as yesterday's 2-hour event was jam-packed with AI, Android, accessibility and more. You probably don't have a couple hours to burn rewatching the whole thing, so we've distilled the important bits down to a 20-minute clip. When you take a break to grab a snack this morning, you can catch up on what you might've missed in a fraction of the time.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Google I/O 2018!