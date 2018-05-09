Hulu's new guide provides fast access to live TV

Hulu has gradually improved access to its live TV service over the past year. Now, however, it's ready for a proper overhaul. The streaming provider has launched a new live TV guide that promises speedier access to channels. If you have an Amazon Fire TV, a recent Apple TV, a Nintendo Switch or an Xbox One, you can quickly see what's airing (including your most recently viewed channels) and either watch or record them. You'll also find a lightning bolt near the home icon that jumps directly to live TV on the last channel you watched. Needless to say, that could prove a time-saver if you're a sports fan who usually returns to the same channel.