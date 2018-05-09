Mercedes shows off its EQC electric SUV prototype

Mercedes really, really wants you to know that its EQ electric cars will soon become a practical reality. The automaker has shown off heavily camouflaged prototypes of its EQC SUV with word that the production model is on track to launch in 2019. Test mules already endured "tough" winter conditions in northern Sweden between January and March, while upcoming trials will check its powertrain and suspension. It won't be a gentle summer for the EQC, as Mercedes is subjecting it to a heat stress test in Spain.