Steam Link will soon beam games to your iOS or Android device

Steam Link already brings your PC's games to your living room, but soon it will send them to devices, too. Sometime during the week of May 21st, Valve's box gets dedicated apps for iOS and Android, which will work with smartphones, tablets and TVs. So long as everything is connected to the same 5Ghz network or Ethernet-cabled to the host system, you'll be able to play on your family of gadgets -- and even support peripherals like the Steam or MFI controllers.