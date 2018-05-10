Google: Duplex phone calling AI will identify itself

After an impressive Google I/O demo where its Duplex AI system called a restaurant and salon to set up appointments, one of the big questions concerned the ethics of the technology. The Google Assistant voice took steps to pretend to be human, inserting "umms" and "ahs" into the conversation while a person on the other end appeared to be unaware that they were talking to a program. As a Turing Test candidate, it was impressive, but we'd like to know if the "person" who just called us has a heartbeat and a favorite One Direction member.