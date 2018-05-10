Lenovo's latest Ideapads are for students on a budget

Starting at just $250, the most affordable of the trio is the Ideapad 330. As you might expect, it's also the dullest in the looks department. The overall build feels plasticky and cheap, though the slightly shiny finish on the top makes it look fancier than it is. I liked the travel in the chiclet-style keys, and as cheap as it is, it felt pretty durable thanks to the sturdy PC-ABS material chassis. If you're looking for a desktop replacement, the 15-inch and 17-inch models seem to be a particularly good fit -- the keyboard even has a numeric keypad.

The Ideapad 330's specs aren't too shabby either. They start with an Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 and integrated graphics and go all the way up to Intel Core i7-8750H with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 for those that want some extra gaming oomph. The 330 comes in HD, HD+ or full HD screen configurations, weighs about four pounds (more, depending on size), and promises five hours of battery life.

Connection-wise, there are two USB type-A ports, 1 USB type-C port, HDMI, an SD card reader, an ethernet port and 1.5-watt stereo speakers (with Dolby Audio support). The 330 even has an option for a DVD drive, for those who still can't let go of physical media. You can also add a touchscreen option for the display for $50 more.