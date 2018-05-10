‘Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate' arrives on Switch August 28th

The Switch is getting its own Monster Hunter game this summer, but unfortunately, it won't be the record-selling current-gen version, World. Last summer, Nintendo launched Monster Hunter XX, a port of a 2016 3DS title, in Japan -- and now it's on its way to American shores. Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate comes out for Switch in the US on August 28th.
While it's not as pretty as World, Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate has a few tricks of its own, like Hunter Styles and a mode that lets you take on beasts as the fierce(ly adorable) Felynes (they're only Palicoes when they accompany players). If you've already played it on 3DS, you can transfer your save data from Monster Hunter: Generations over to the Switch version. The game also supports local and online multiplayer, which is a pretty notable feature for a generation that's largely dismissed couch co-op.