‘Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate' arrives on Switch August 28th

HUNT ANYWHERE. HUNT ANY WAY. HUNT ULTIMATE.



Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate arrives on Nintendo Switch on August 28th. #MHGU pic.twitter.com/pU2wqji7ft — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 10, 2018

While it's not as pretty as World, Monster Hunter: Generations Ultimate has a few tricks of its own, like Hunter Styles and a mode that lets you take on beasts as the fierce(ly adorable) Felynes (they're only Palicoes when they accompany players). If you've already played it on 3DS, you can transfer your save data from Monster Hunter: Generations over to the Switch version. The game also supports local and online multiplayer, which is a pretty notable feature for a generation that's largely dismissed couch co-op.